Rajouri: An oath ceremony of office bearers of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Teaching Association (BGSBUTA) was held today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ceremony witnessed presence of teachers in the University conference hall.

The office bearers took oath to maintain sovereignty and Integrity of the Varsity without any focus on personal gains.

The Incumbent President, Dr. Parvez Abdulla addressed the fraternity and ensured growth of University as prime motive besides assuring that all the long pending issues of the teachers will be addressed on war footing basis. He further reiterated that the misuse of university resources is not acceptable under any case and such practice must stop.

In his address, he emphasized upon his manifesto which includes Streamlining of Career Advancement of Teaching fraternity, streamlining the promotion of lecturers in line with AICTE, adhering to guidelines of UGC and UT government regarding retiree employees who have been reemployed in the University.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides he took into account to address the delay of salaries to the employees which has become a regular practice in the University. The President BUTA requested all the stakeholders of the University to work with zeal and zest so that University reaches to new heights.

On the Occasion Nikhil Gupta, took oath as Vice President, wherein he thanked all the voters for electing him for the second time. He assured the Fraternity that BGSBUTA will work for the welfare of the University. Dr Mohammad Azam was elected as General Secretary, in his address made it clear that the association will function with all transparency and will ensure timely redressal of all the issues pertaining to teaching fraternity.

Other office bearers who took oath included Dr Manmeet Singh and Dr Javed Iqbal as Joint Secretaries and Er Zeeshan Aslam as treasurer of the Association. The Incumbent office bearers of the Associations thanked and appreciated the efforts of the previous office bearers of the Association.

The office of the election commission felicitated incumbent and previous office bearers of the Association. The office bearers whole heartedly thanked and felicitated Dr Naseem Gul and his team for the smooth conduct of Teachers Association Elections 2023. Members of non-teaching fraternity were also present in the event.