Now, wild tulips in Pampore karewas attract tourists

SRINAGAR: After mustard fields, wild tulips in Karewas of the Saffron town of Pampore have become the centre of attraction for tourists and locals alike.

Against the picturesque backdrop of mustard flowers in yellow, the wild tulips in shades of pink and white create a captivating spectacle for visitors exploring the Pampore Karewas.

According to the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), tourists often make a stop at the Pampore Karewas along the national highway as they get drawn by the enchanting allure of the wild tulips. Many take the opportunity for photoshoots amidst the blooming flowers.

Local youth, who have long been involved in selling Kashmiri saffron to tourists, said thousands of visitors are flocking to the Pampore saffron fields to witness the wild tulips in full bloom. Excursions from schools are also common, with students relishing the chance to immerse themselves in the beauty of the tulips.

Mukesh, a tourist from Kerala, praised Kashmir’s natural splendour, describing it as a ‘true paradise on earth’. He said the saffron fields have diverse attractions, which are mesmerising during autumn with their full bloom, while the springtime spectacle of tulips beckons tourists once again.

Vikram, another tourist from Uttar Pradesh, echoed Mukesh’s sentiments. He praised the breathtaking beauty of the Pampore Karewas adorned with tulips. “I stopped my vehicle to have the sight as the irresistible allure attracts everyone passing by,” he said.

Tourists said Kashmir remains a safe haven for travellers across the country and urged everyone to experience the beauty of the tulips in Pampore and other scenic spots in the region. They lauded the natural charm of Kashmir and the warm hospitality of its people, inviting everyone to visit at least once.

Meanwhile, officials said there is a unique botanical spectacle occurring in the saffron fields of Pampore, where the wild tulips, identified as Tulipa Stellata, thrive alongside saffron.

This naturally occurring perennial herb, belonging to the family Liliaceae, boasts six identical flowers, featuring three petals and three sepals. (KNO)