30 more COVID19 deaths in J&K, toll 2877

Srinagar: Jammu Kashmir reported at least thirty more covid-19 deaths so far since last evening, taking the fatality count to 2877.

Official sources said that 21 of these fatalities were reported at GMC Jammu and nine at various hospitals of Kashmir Valley.

Among others the victims from Valley include 50-year-old woman from Dooru, a 60-year-old woman from Kokernag , a 44-year-old woman from Anantnag , a 40-year-old woman from Bakshi Abad Anantnag, all of them died at GMC Anantnag.

They said a 39-year-old from Dobra Leh died at SKIMS Soura, nearly three weeks after his admission to the tertiary care hospital.

A 65-year-old woman from Newa Pulwama, they said, died at District Hospital Pulwama.

A 75-year-old woman from Kanipora Chattergam succumbed to the virus at SKIMS Bemina, two days after she was admitted there.

A 70-year-old man from Larsun Ganderbal died at SKIMS Soura, nine days after he was admitted there.

A 70-year-old woman from Frihsal Pulwama died at JLNM hospital Raniwari, they added. (GNS)