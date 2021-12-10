Srinagar: Amid Omicron variant threat, three Jammu residents having foreign travel have been found positive for Covid-19 and their samples have been sent for genome sequencing to find out whether they are Omicron victims.

Principal GMC Jammu Dr Shashi Sudan told , that as of now no case of Omicron has been found in GMC Jammu but three persons who have travel history of Ireland, Italy and France have been found positive for Covid-19 through RT-PCR.”Their samples have been sent to Delhi for genome sequencing to check whether all three or any one of them is Omicron infected,” the GMC principal said.

Medical Superintendent DRDO hospital Jammu Dr Narinder Bhatial told that all three patients have come voluntarily to the hospital and their condition is stable.

It is pertinent to mention here that so far over two dozen cases of Omicron have been found in different states of India, however, no such case has been found in J&K—(KNO)