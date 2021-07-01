Nomad killed, two others injured during scuffle in Bandipora

Bandipora: A 52-year-old man of was killed while two others were injured during a scuffle over erection of tent at Kachi Behak (meadow) near Vewan village of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday.

An official said, that the three persons including a female of a Bakerwal community from Rajouri were injured during scuffle with locals over erection of tent at Kachi Behak.

He said that following the incident, the injured where shifted to district hospital Bandipora for treatment.

“However, one of the injured identified as Mohammad Iqbal Kalas Son of Mohammad Ali from Anderwat Rajouri succumbed to his injuries at the hospital,” the official said, adding that his body was lying in the hospital

The official identified the injured as Ranja Pokda son of Methu Pokda (70), and Rohi Akther daughter of Showket Kathana—both residents of Anderwat Rajouri.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the matter and registered a case in this regard—(KNO)