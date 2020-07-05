Kashmiri engineer dies of ‘heart attack’ in Nepal

Srinagar, Jul 5: A young engineer of Chittibandey village in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district has passed away in Nepal due to ‘cardiac arrest’, family members of the deceased said on Sunday.

Murtuza Qureshi Son of Shahzaman Qureshi of Chilliwan village of Chitibandey was working as an engineer in Nepal.

His family said that they were informed about his death due to cardiac arrest on Saturday over the phone from Nepal.

According to them, Murtaza was working as an engineer for the last two years in a private company in Nepal.

The family said they have approached deputy commissioner Bandipora to help them in bringing the body back from Nepal.

“We got a call from Nepal this morning informing us of our brother’s death due to a heart attack after which we contacted the district authorities and they have taken responsibility for bringing back his body,” Arif Ahmad, brother of the deceased engineer told news agency KNO.

Meanwhile, an official said that they are trying to get his body back. “We have also contacted the company where the deceased was working as an engineer,” the official said.

Murtaza is survived by his wife and three children. (KNO)