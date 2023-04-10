SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) will not be holding a practical exam for Class 10.

BOSE will rely on the internal tests held by schools during the academic session.

“Twenty marks internal exams are held at the school level. It is already a set procedure. Schools will forward us the 20 marks internal results. There is nothing new in that,” Lal Hussain, Joint Secretary, Examination, BOSE, told The Kashmir Monitor.

However, BOSE will hold external practicals for Class 11 and 12. “We will be holding the external practicals of Class 11 and 12,” he said.

Class X exam in soft zones of Kashmir concluded on Wednesday. More than 63500 students appeared for the matriculation exam. In August last year, the government shifted the academic session to March in sync with National Education Policy (NEP). Exams in hard zones started from April 8. Hard zones are those areas that are snowbound and not reachable. Since access to the area was difficult during March, the government decided to hold their exam separately.

Class 10 will go first on April 8. It will be followed by the Class 12 exam which will kick off on April 11. The exam for class 11 will start on April 12.

Meanwhile, the admission process to the next classes has kicked off in Kashmir. Several schools have started issuing admission forms to students for the next classes. Private schools too have completed the process.

This follows the decision of the Jammu and Kashmir government to provisionally promote 10 standard students to the next class in a bid to avoid academic loss.

As per the ‘Uniform Academic calendar, the students who appear in Class 10 and 11 examinations shall be provisionally admitted in Class 11th and 12th respectively after the conclusion of the Board examination.

According to a government order, students, who are declared unsuccessful shall be permitted to continue their studies in Class 11th and 12th till the result of the Biannual/Annual Private examinations is declared. “In respect of the candidates who fail to pass in Bi-annual examination, provisional admission shall be canceled,” the order said.