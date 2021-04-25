No need to panic, follow SOPs, says Kashmir’s Dr Naveed on PMs ‘Mann ki Baat’

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his monthly radio programme spoke to HOD of Chest Disease hospital and leading Pulmonologist of Kashmir, Dr Naveed Nazir about his experience about the COVID19 management in Kashmir.

Dr Naveed told PM Modi that, “If people will adhere to protective measures, such as wearing masks, using hand sanitizers…beyond that, if we maintain physical distance and avoid social gathering, we can carry on with our daily work and keep ourselves protected from this infection too.”

Modi asked Dr. Naveed to clarify the doubts about vaccines and hesitancy in taking vaccines.

“Quite a few misconceptions or myths about this have come up on social media enumerating the side effects, till now, in our place, no side effects have been found in vaccines that have been administered,” he replied.

Dr Naveed said that at the start of the COVID19 pandemic, the first designated COVID hospital in Kashmir was city hospital, it comes under the medical college. “There was an atmosphere of fear, not only among people, who used to think covid infection as virtual death sentence, but also amongst the doctors and the para-medical staff our hospital. They had apprehension that they too might get infected, while treating patients, as time passed, we saw that if we use proper protective gear, and follow the safety guidelines, we will ensure our safety as well as that of our support staff, later we observed that many patients were asymptomatic,” he said.

“We observed that 90-95% patients recovered without medication, with the passage of time, fear about corona greatly diminished, even today when we are facing the second wave, we need not panic,” Dr Naveed told PM.