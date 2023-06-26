Srinagar: Nine people have died of drowning in Kashmir this month so far.

In June, Kashmir witnessed an abnormal increase in the temperature making it the hottest month in the last 18 years.

This month so far, Kashmir has recorded nine deaths due to drowning, Many others have been hospitalized after being rescued from rivers and streams.

On Sunday, a sister drowned while attempting to rescue her brother in the Sumbal area of Bandipora district.

Earlier, on Saturday, the valley recorded two drowning incidents in which one teenager from Baramulla died in Sonmarg, while another was hospitalized after being rescued in Sopore.

On June 23, a woman tourist died after she slipped into a stream in Gulmarg.

On June 18, a man lost his life, while another was rescued in critical condition after drowning in Lidder river of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district. On the same day, a minor boy drowned in a flood channel in the Bemina area of Srinagar.

Two toddlers also drowned to death in the Sumbal area of Bandipora and Budgam district on June 15.

Before that, a five-year-old boy drowned to death in Lidder River in Anantnag district on June 4.

Officials from the Department of Disaster Management said they have issued an advisory to prevent such accidental deaths.

“We have already instructed deputy commissioners to take preventive measures,” said Mohammad Suhail Wani, a consultant at the disaster management department said.

The department has also asked the public not to swim under bridges, dams, and water bodies. It also asked not to jump from higher levels into the flowing water or jump from the height into the flowing water.

The advisory also said that a person should enter the water body under expert supervision. Enough rescue cover should be available at the water body.