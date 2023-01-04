Srinagar, Jan 04: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) on Wednesday kick-started its month-long training programme on design development and up-skilling of boutique workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inaugural ceremony of the programme was held at the main campus of NIFT at Ompora Budgam.

The training programme is being conducted for the trainees belonging to backward areas of the Pakharpora and Sursyar areas of Budgam. The training programme is being undertaken by the NIFT faculty and is sponsored by the district administration Budgam under the Aspirational Block Development scheme.

The NIFT has selected 25 participants from each block who will be provided one-month training for the upliftment of their skills.

In his address at the inaugural session, Director NIFT Srinagar Dr Javid Ahmad Wani said that NIFT shall make available all resources for upskilling of trainees.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This training programme will help these trainees in up killing their talent and which will ultimately help in diversification of the products,” he said.

He said participants would be trained to design the products as per the market demand which will make their livelihood better,” he said.

Director Handicrafts and Handloom (H&H) Kashmir Mehmood Ahmad Shah in his address termed the initiative as a welcome step for upskilling of the workers.

He advised the participants to improve their skills and asked them to take benefits of different e-commerce platforms for marketing of their products.

“There are various e-commerce platforms where you can register yourself and expand your market. For this you need to improve your skills which can be done through this training programme,” he said.

He also informed that the H&H department is taking various initiatives to promote and develop local crafts.

“This includes GI Registration, designing of packaging, exposure to e-commerce platforms and market linkages,” he said.

During the proceedings of the function, the training coordinator Nousheen Qazi briefed the participants of both blocks about the module of a month-long training programme.

She also spoke about the modus operandi of the month-long training programme and the initiatives to be taken for upskilling of the trainees.

“We will assess your skills and will start upgrading your talent according to the market demand so that you will make your products as per the market needs,” she said.

Meanwhile, the trainees were provided with training kits during the inaugural session of the training programme.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Chadoora Budgam Prince Noorul Hamid while speaking at the occasion hailed the NIFT for taking up this month-long training programme.

He also encouraged the participants noting that their talent was second to none and urged them to take full advantage of the month-long training programme to improve their skills at a national-level institute.

Assistant Director H&H department Budgam Muhammad Abbas, who was also present at the occasion, said the department will provide full support to the participants attending the training programme.

“Besides cutting and tailoring we also provide training under the Karkhandar scheme to uplift the participants’ skills,” he said.

The participants expressed their satisfaction after attending the first day of the training programme and said they got motivated to use their skills in a better way.

Mehrun Nisa, a participant from Sursyar block said the training will prove fruitful for them as they are being given more knowledge about fashion designing.

“This training programme is adding to our knowledge and we are being trained to meet the market demands which can prove helpful economically,” she said.

Another participant Shafeeqa from Pakharpora block said the training will help in the handholding of the participants as they are enriched with the details about the fabrics as well as the design.

“We are getting encouraged to learn more about fashion designing as it is adding to our knowledge. We hope we can do better after completion of the training programme,” she said.