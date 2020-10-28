NIA raids offices of Greater Kashmir, Athrout NGO among other places

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday raided multiple places in Srinagar and other districts of Kashmir, including the office of an English daily newspaper.

Assisted by local police and paramilitary troopers of the Central Reserve Police Forces, the raids were conducted in the office of ‘Greater Kashmir’ on Residency Road area.

Photo: KM/Umar Ganie

Simultaneous raids were also carried out at the offices of a prominent NGO called ‘Athrout’, a houseboat named ‘H.B. Hilton’ in the Dal Lake, residence of a human rights activist Khuram Parvaiz and two other places in the old city areas.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids multiple locations in Srinagar, Bandipora and Bangalore including residence of Khurram Parvaiz, offices of NGO Athrout and Greater Kashmir Trust. — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2020

In an official statement, National Investigating Agency said that it conducted searches at 10 locations in Srinagar and Bandipora in the case pertaining to “so-called NGOs and Trusts raising funds in India and abroad in the name of charitable activities and then using the same funds for secessionist and separatist activities in J&K.”

“This case was registered by NIA on 8/10/2020 u/s 120B, 124 A IPC and sections 17, 18, 22A, 22C, 38, 39 and 40 UA(P)A, 1967 on receipt of credible information that certain NGOs and Trusts are collecting funds domestically and abroad through so-called donations and business contributions etc. and are then utilizing these funds for secessionist and terrorist activities in J&K,” the NIA official said.

He said that those whose premises have been searched include residence and office of Khurram Parvez (co-ordinator of J&K Coalition of Civil Society), his associates viz. Parvez Ahmad Bukhari, Parvez Ahmad Matta and Bengaluru-based associate viz. Swati Sheshadri; Ms. Parveena Ahanger, Chairperson of Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons ( APDPK) and offices of NGO Athrout and GK Trust.

“Several incriminating documents and electronic devices have been seized. Further investigation in the case is continued,” the statement added.