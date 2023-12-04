Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conveyed a strong message to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, encouraging them never to halt their pursuit of dreams. His directive emphasized the importance of identifying personal interests, continually striving for new achievements, reflecting on individual passions, and maintaining unwavering self-confidence.

Sinha urged young minds to persistently chase their aspirations, highlighting the significance of discovering genuine passions, establishing fresh objectives, and retaining steadfast self-assurance.

During his speech, the LG acknowledged Delhi Public School’s pivotal role in shaping talented individuals’ futures and contributing to social transformation under the guidance of Maharaja Hari Singh Social & Education Foundation Trust and Rajput Charitable Trust.

He stressed the critical role of schools as nurturing grounds for future leaders, emphasizing their responsibility in shaping character, nurturing creativity, and reinforcing societal values. Sinha highlighted the contemporary education system’s challenge to promote holistic learning beyond traditional classrooms, focusing on imparting crucial life skills.

Discussing the National Education Policy, he emphasized its potential to revolutionize learning experiences, fostering an atmosphere conducive to critical thinking, creativity, and individuality. Sinha encouraged nurturing curiosity among young learners, allowing them the freedom to explore and acquire new knowledge.

Amid the celebrations marking 25 years of Delhi Public School, Jammu, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s empowering message resonated with the audience, inspiring the youth to embrace their passions, set ambitious goals, and believe in their ability to shape a promising future.