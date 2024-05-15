First Successful Primary RIRS Surgery on 5-Year-Old at GMC Srinagar

Srinagar: The Department of Urology at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar’s Super Speciality Hospital has achieved a significant medical milestone by successfully performing the first Primary Retrograde Intrarenal Surgery (RIRS) on a 5-year-old child in Jammu and Kashmir. The surgery was conducted to treat a 2 cm renal stone using a minimally invasive technique.

RIRS is an advanced endoscopic procedure that allows surgeons to remove kidney stones through the natural urinary passage without any external incisions. This method utilizes a flexible ureterorenoscope and a laser lithotripsy tool to precisely fragment/dusting and remove the stones. The procedure is renowned for its high success rate and minimal recovery time.

The young patient was admitted in Urology Department GMC Srinagar with symptoms of severe abdominal pain and difficulty in urination. After thorough diagnostic evaluations, the Urology team identified a large renal stone. Considering the child’s age and the stone’s size, the urology department opted for RIRS as the safest and most effective treatment option.

Prof (Dr) Syed Sajjad Nazir the lead urologist in this case, explained, “Performing RIRS on such a young patient presented unique challenges, but our team was well-prepared. The procedure was completed successfully, and the patient responded very well. We are proud to have set this precedent in the region.”

Post-surgery, the patient was closely monitored and discharged the next day without any complications. The minimally invasive nature of RIRS ensured that the child experienced minimal discomfort and a swift recovery.

Prof. (Dr.) Syed Sajjad Nazir the head of the Urology Department, remarked, “This achievement underscores our commitment to providing cutting-edge medical care. We are dedicated to advancing urological treatments and improving patient outcomes through innovative techniques like RIRS.”

Principal/Dean, GMC Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Iffat Hassan Shah congratulated the department for this feet. Dr Iffat appreciated the hard work and dedication shown by the department in the patient care, world class surgeries and academic zeal . She said, the latest state of art surgeries are being done in the department with high quality. This pioneering procedure not only highlights the advanced capabilities of GMC Srinagar’s Super Speciality Hospital but also marks a significant step forward in pediatric urology care within the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr. Jehangir Bakhshi , the Medical superintendent of SSH, said that, Government Medical College Srinagar’s Super Speciality Hospital is a leading healthcare institution committed to providing state-of-the-art medical services. With a team of experienced professionals and advanced medical technology, the hospital offers comprehensive care across various specialties. In addition to all adult urological procedures the department of urology are routinely managing pediatric Urolithiasis (Renal ureteric and Bladder calculi) under one roof.

RIRS is a state of art procedure for managing Renal stones. We in the department of urology have done about 1000 RIRS cases since 2019. These surgeries were done in adult patients (simple as well as complex systems). RIRS is comparatively easier in adults due to the adequate caliber ureter as compared to the pediatric age group (AVg Size 3.8mm). Dr. Tanveer Iqbal, Associate Professor Dept of Urology Said, Pediatrics renal calculi were being managed with MiniPCNL and ESWL till now in the department, but PCNL carries the risk of post opt bleeding, longer recovery period, and longer period to return to normal activity (as the procedure is Invasive ) than RIRS. But RIRS ,has the advantage of negligible bleeding, faster recovery and lesser time to return to normal activity. This pediatric patient, as being from far off place, was managed with RIRS, was discharged early in normal condition and resumed schooling early.

