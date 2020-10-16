NEET 2020 results declared on ntaneet.nic.in, more details here

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released NEET result 2020 on ntaneet.nic.in for more than 1.3 million medical aspirants.

The exam was conducted on September 14 after it was postponed on several occasions due to the coronavirus pandemic. NEET 2020 result was expected on October 12, however, the Supreme Court of India directed the NTA to conduct a special exam of NEET on October 14, for candidates who could not appear for in NEET Exam conducted on September 12 due to Covid-19 infection or because of residing in containment zones. Hence, NEET result 2020 were announced on October 16. NTA has also released the final answer key and merit list.

Steps to check NEET 2020 result:

Step 1. Visit the NTA’s official website – ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2. Click on “NEET Exam Results 2020 link.

Step 3. Enter the examination roll number, date of birth and other required details in the provided fields.

Step 4. Click on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 5. Take a print out of the result copy and secure it for your future references.

In spite of the Covid-19 pandemic, about 85-90 per cent of 1.597 million candidates appeared for NEET 2020 exam. Almost 300 candidates, who missed the exams on September 13 due to the pandemic, took the test on Wednesday.

NEET 2020 RESULT: Cut-offs

What is NEET cut-off

NEET cut-off is the minimum marks that candidates need to secure in the entrance exam to become eligible to apply for admission into MBBS/BDS courses. The cut-off changes every year depending on factors such as the difficulty level of the NEET exam, number of aspirants appearing for the exam, availability of seats, etc. and it also vary category wise.

The expected cut-offs of NEET 2020 are

Category NEET Cut-off percentile NEET MBBS/BDS Qualifying marks

Unreserved 50 701-134

ST/SC/OBC 40 133-107

Unreserved PH (UR/PH) 45 133-120

ST/SC/OBC-PH 40 119-107

NEET 2020 result: Merit list and admission

NEET 2020 merit list will be prepared as per the directives of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Medical Council of India (MC) and Dental Council of India (DCI). Admission procedure will be done in accordance with NEET Medical merit list 2020, NEET Dental merit list 2020.

NTA concluded the NEET exam on September 13 in offline mode. Admission into MBBS,BDS, AYUSH, BVSc & AH courses will be on the basis of NEET scores/ ranks.

Steps to check NEET 2020 Answer key:

1. Visit ntaneet.nic.in

2. Click on “NEET (UG) – 2020 Final Answer Key”

3. A PDF will open

4. Check how many questions you got right.

Category-wise NEET merit list

General category: Candidates will be considered for the NEET 2019 merit list on scoring minimum 50 per cent.

SC/ST/others: For those belonging to reserved including SC and ST category, the minimum marks are 40 percentile.

PWD: For PwD candidates it is 45 percentile.

NEET 2019 Counselling

Now that the NEET result is announced, NTA will announce the counselling process too. The schedule for NEET counselling will be uploaded on the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) homepage. Last year, the first phase of NEET 2018 counselling was held from August 31 to September 3.

About NTA

National Testing Agency (NTA) has been established as an autonomous organization to conduct entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions.

As per regulations framed under the Indian Medical Council Act -1956 and the Dentists Act-1948, NEET (UG) 2019 was be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Indian Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India except for AIIMS and JIPMER Puducherry.