NEET 2020: Odisha student, Shoyeb Aftab, makes history with perfect score of 720

Bhubaneswar: Shoyeb Aftab of Odisha has topped in NEET examination in the country, the results of which were declared on Friday.

Shoyeb created history as he is the first student to get a perfect score of 720/720 in the test. He is also the first student from Odisha to secure all India top rank in the NEET. The young boy belongs to Rourkela.

Congratulate Odisha son Shoyeb Aftab from Rourkela on topping #NEET 2020 examination by securing full marks. It is a moment of pride for Odisha. Best wishes. God bless. #NEET2020result pic.twitter.com/kh9ZYqNFj9 — Achyuta Samanta (@achyuta_samanta) October 16, 2020

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 on its official website.

Nearly 14 lakh students had appeared at the NEET 2020 which was conducted on September 13.