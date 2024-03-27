My first vote: Women’s College hosts Henna Art Competition under SVEEP Programme

SRINAGAR, MARCH 26: As part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) program, a unique Henna Art Competition was today held at Women’s College M.A. Road, here in the wake of the upcoming General Lok Sabha Election-2024.

The event was held on the directions of the District Election Officer (DEO) Srinagar, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud Din Bhat to demonstrate the traditional art form of Henna to convey the significance of participating in the democratic process.

The DEO applauded the students from various departments who participated in the event and transformed their fingertips into miniature canvases of voter education.

He said that with elaborate designs ranging from symbols of democracy to reminders of electoral responsibilities, each Henna creation served as a colorful reminder of the power of the vote.

He added that the vibrant display of creativity and civic engagement is aimed at infusing voter awareness into the rich cultural fabric of the student community.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal of Women’s College M.A. Road, Prof Ruhi Jan, also lauded the initiative, emphasizing the role of educational institutions in nurturing responsible citizenship. She said the event exemplifies our commitment to empowering students not only academically but also as conscientious members of society.

“By integrating voter awareness into our cultural activities, we foster a sense of civic duty that extends beyond the classroom,” she added.

The Henna Art Competition served as a colorful testament to the intersection of art, culture, and civic responsibility. As the henna designs fade, the spirit of voter enlightenment ignited during the event continues to leave a lasting impression on the community, inspiring meaningful participation in the electoral process.

During the event, one of the participants, Aisha Khan, expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “Using henna as a medium to promote voter awareness is both innovative and effective. It’s a fantastic way to engage with people, especially the younger generation, who might not be reached through conventional means.”

The event was organized by the College students in collaboration with the College SVEEP Cell. Besides showcasing their artistic talents, the participants grabbed the opportunity to spark conversations about the significance of voting and the impact of active citizenship.