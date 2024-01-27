“Mumbai Gears Up for Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar Take Center Stage

As the highly anticipated grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 approaches, all eyes are on the dynamic duo of Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar. Throughout the season, their gameplay and camaraderie have captured the hearts of fans, propelling them to the status of the most beloved and talked-about contestants.

The anticipation is at its peak as Munawar and Abhishek secure their spots as finalists, edging closer to the coveted winner’s trophy. Social media polls and dedicated fan followings suggest a potential final showdown between these two, with the top two spots seemingly reserved for them. However, official confirmation remains pending until tomorrow’s grand reveal.

The internet is abuzz with excitement as Munawar and Abhishek dominate trending charts across various platforms. Fans, deeply invested in their journey, are not only eager to witness the outcome but also keen to discover the earnings amassed by these top contestants during their eventful stay in the Bigg Boss house.”

Munawar Faruqui Bigg Boss Salary

Reportedly, Munawar Faruqui charged Rs 7 to 8 lakhs per week. Having endured the challenges for all 15 weeks, his total earnings stand at a whopping Rs 1 to 1.2 crore – more than double the winner’s prize money, which is said to be around 40 to 50 lakhs.

Abhishek Kumar Bigg Boss Salary

Abhishek Kumar’s weekly earnings were Rs 5 lakhs. For 15 weeks, his total remuneration stands at around approximately Rs 75 lakhs.

While the anticipation for the official announcement of the winner builds, fans eagerly await to see who will emerge victorious in this thrilling season of Bigg Boss 17. What’s your take? Comment below.