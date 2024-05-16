CUK holds ‘salad dressing, flower arrangement’ competitions

GANDERBAL: In the honour of International Women’s Day, Central University of Kashmir (CUKashmir) organised “Salad Dressing Competition” and “Flower Arrangement Competition” at varsity’s Green Campus here on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor, Prof. A Ravinder Nath, hailed the proactive participation, sporting spirit of girl students and the efforts of the Chairperson and the core team of IWD 2024.

In her speech, Prof. Sandhya Tiwari, Dean, School of Languages, and Chairperson, ICC, reiterated the importance of extracurricular activities in honing the persona of students. She reminded the significant role of NEP-2020 in promoting holistic development by providing diverse opportunities to students of higher educational institutions.

Dr. Mir Insha Farooq, Assistant Prof. Deptt of Management Studies and competition coordinator, stressed on the significance of these competitions and how they can encourage healthy eating habits in youth. She mentioned that these events not only showcased the creative talents of participants but also celebrated the spirit of artistic expression.

The “Salad Dressing Competition” witnessed an array of innovative presentations, where participants transformed simple salads into culinary masterpieces. Contestants demonstrated their flair for flavour combinations, presentation skills, and healthy culinary choices. Several participants utilized a diverse range of ingredients, including fresh vegetables, fruits, herbs, nuts, and dressings, to craft visually appealing and palatable salads.

Judges Dr. Sakina Ali, Hindi Adhikari and Ms Tahira Khatoon, Coordinator, Deptt of Politics and Governance evaluated entries based on taste, creativity, nutritional value, and presentation.

The “Flower Arrangement Competition” showcased the exquisite beauty and artistry of floral designs. Participants exhibited their skills in floral selection, colour coordination, balance, and creativity to compose stunning arrangements that captivated the audience. Contestants incorporated a variety of flowers, foliage, and decorative elements to create harmonious compositions that reflected the theme of femininity, empowerment, and beauty. Judges, Dr. Ishrat Bashir, Assistant Prof. Deptt of English and Dr Gulafroz Jan, Assistant Prof Deptt of Law, assessed entries based on design originality, technical skill, aesthetic appeal, and adherence to the theme.