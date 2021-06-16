Motorcyclist dies, pillion rider injured in Tangmarg road mishap

Srinagar: A motorcyclist died while his pillion rider was injured after they met with an accident at Wussan Chahiloora area of Kunzer in Central Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday morning.

Official said that the motorcyclist lost control over his bike and collided with a vehicle, resulting in injuries to the duo.

He said that the duo was rushed to sub-district hospital Magam, where doctor declared one among them dead on arrival.

He identified the deceased as Wasim Ahmad Mir son of Ghulam Rasool Mir, resident of Habilgam Kunzer.

The official said that a case has been registered and investigations has been started in this regard—(KNO)