Militant killed in Kulgam gunfight; search on in Bandipora on 2nd day as well

Srinagar: An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter that broke out between militants and security forces at Munand village of Yaripora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Sunday morning.

“Kulgam Encounter Update: 01 unidentified terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

This is the second gunfight in two days as on Saturday, an encounter had begun between security forces and militants in the forests of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Three militants were killed in the encounter while a security force personnel was also injured in the gunfight that raged in Shokbaba and Aragam woods of the district.

Search operations continued on second day, reports said

Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir News Observer reported that search operation continued on second day in Shokbaba forest area, where initial gunfight started on Saturday morning, to rule out the presence of more militants in the area.

He said that security forces including Army’s 14 RR, Bandipora police, Para force, MARCOS and CRPF are conducting searches.

Earlier, police said that three militants were killed and an army soldier of 14 RR was also injured in Shokbaba and Aragam forest areas of the district after an operation was launched yesterday morning by joint teams of police, Army’s 13 RR and 14 RR Units and CRPF.

Meanwhile, a senior official said that three bodies were retrieved from the encounter site and arms and ammunition including three AK-47 rifles have also been recovered so far.

He said that the identities of slain were being ascertained.