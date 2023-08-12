Srinagar: India has introduced enhanced MiG-29 fighter planes to replace the outgoing MiG-21 jets at the airbase. The upgraded MiG-29 squadron, named the ‘Defender of the North’, has taken over the responsibilities from the previous MiG-21 squadron stationed there, according to a report by the news agency ANI.

These upgraded aircraft were transported to the Srinagar air base in January of this year and have been extensively active in the Kashmir valley. The MiG-29 boasts several advantages over the MiG-21, including the ability to operate at night with night vision goggles and an extended range enabled by air-to-air refueling. Additionally, the MiG-29 has been armed with advanced long-range air-to-air missiles and air-to-ground weaponry, making it a formidable presence.