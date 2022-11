A three-year-old pony is all set to enter the Guinness World Record for being the smallest horse.

Coming from western Germany, Pumuckel is about 20 inches tall, USA Today reported.

Although the current record-holder Bombel – a mini Appaloosa horse born with dwarfism – is about 2 inches taller than Pumuckel,

Guinness World Record told its owner Carola Weidemann in an email that ponies under age four are ineligible for the title. So, Weidemann will try again next year, she said via the outlet.