Hyderabad: Sonu Sood does it again. Coming to the rescue of seven-month-old Mohammad Safan Ali, the actor got his liver transplant operation done in a private hospital in Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ali was diagnosed with Biliary Atresia, a rare condition that subsequently led to liver failure. Following a failed surgery in Karimnagar, the patient progressed to severe jaundice and cirrhosis which made the liver transplant necessary. The entire expenses were borne by Sonu Sood.

Ali was brought to Aster Medcity Hospital in Kochi, Kerala where he underwent a successful liver transplant procedure. He is the first patient to be treated by the Second Chance Initiative launched by Aster Volunteers in association with Sonu Sood.

“India has taken huge strides in the advancement of medical care but the access of the same is still miles away for patients like Safan Ali and his family, and mostly because of the high cost,” said Sood

Earlier, picking up the threads from where he had left during the pandemic, Sonu Sood came to get a two-and-a-half-year-old girl operated in a private hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chahumukhi was born with four additional hands and legs in her body. Her parents, who work as daily wage laborers in Nawada, had gone to the SDO office a few days ago seeking help for her surgery.

However, officials failed to come to their rescue. An onlooker made a video of Chahumukhi and uploaded it on social media.

After Sonu Sood’s team contacted Chahumukhi’s parents and got her operated on in a private hospital at Surat.

The entire expenses were borne by Sonu Sood.

Chahumukhi’s parents, who are natives of Hemda village under Warshaliganj block in Nawada district, thanked Sood for giving their daughter a new life.