Mayor weathers storm: Time up for SMC Dy Mayor?

Srinagar, Dec 23: Crisis in Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has deepened after more than 47 corporators moved a no-confidence motion against Deputy Mayor Sheikh Mohammad Imran seeking his ouster from the coveted post.

However, corporators expressed full confidence in Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu.

For the last few weeks, anger has been brewing against Deputy Mayor with several corporators approaching BJP seeking his removal from the coveted post. Cashing in on the anger, BJP tried hard to convince corporators to move no confidence motion against both Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

On Monday corporators snubbed BJP and submitted no-confidence against Deputy Mayor only. Sources said 47 corporators, who submitted no confidence motion, represent different political parties including National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Congress, Peoples Conference and Independents.

National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had officially boycotted the Municipal and Panchayat polls last year.

“This is actually a grand alliance of Congress, PC, NC, PDP and independent candidates. We all gathered today and expressed full confidence in Mayor. We want a new deputy mayor, who can actually work for the development of our respective wards,” said one of the corporates.

In the 70 member SMC, at least 36 votes are required to pass the no-confidence motion.

Secretary, SMC, Mudasir Ahmad Banday confirmed that corporators have submitted a no-confidence motion against Deputy Mayor. “I can’t tell you the exact number of corporators who voted against Deputy Mayor. Scrutiny is still going on and we are assessing the papers submitted by the corporators,” he said.

SMC Commissioner Khurshid Sanai, however, said around 47 corporators have submitted no-confidence motion against Deputy Mayor. “They have sought removal of Deputy Mayor but expressed full confidence in the leadership of Mayor,” he said.

After getting the numbers, supporters of different corporators burst fire crackers to celebrate the ouster of Sheikh Imran. It however created a panic in the area with commuters running helter skelter for safety.