University Grants Commission (UGC) has proposed allowing students to pursue Ph.D. after one- year master’s and four-year bachelor’s degree.

ADVERTISEMENT

UGC is also planning to hold a common entrance for Ph.D. admission.

University Grants Commission (UGC) proposed that a candidate seeking admission in Ph.D. after a “4-year/8-semester Bachelor’s degree with research should have a minimum CGPA of 7.5 out of 10”.

As per the draft proposal, a candidate with a one-year (two-semester) master’s degree programme after a four-year UG degree with at least 55 percent marks in aggregate or its equivalent grade ‘B’ in the UGC 10-point scale too is eligible to do so.

Currently, students were allowed to pursue doctoral degrees either after a two-year masters’ degree or MPhil degree. The broad changes proposed by the higher education regulator UGC on March 17 are in sync with the recommendation of the new education policy (NEP).

ADVERTISEMENT

Two-year master’s and MPhil will continue to be valid for pursuing doctoral degrees like earlier.

Underprivileged students including those belonging to the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) will get a relaxation of 5 percent of marks. It means reserved category students will be eligible to apply for Ph.D. with just 50 percent marks in their master’s degree.

Similarly, a relaxation of 0.5 score, that is CGPA of 7 out of 10 or an equivalent relaxation of grade is proposed to be allowed for those belonging to SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/Differently-Abled, EWS, and other categories of candidates as per the decision of the Commission from time to time.

Ph.D. programme shall be for a minimum duration of two years excluding course work, and a maximum of six years. But, women candidates and persons with disabilities (more than 40 percent disability) may be allowed a relaxation of two years for a Ph.D., which means instead of six years, they may be allowed eight years to complete their doctoral degree.

Besides, the UGC has proposed that women candidates may be provided maternity leave and child care leave for up to 240 days once in the entire duration of Ph.D.

“All Universities shall admit Ph.D. Scholars through a National Eligibility Test (NET) or National Entrance Test or an Entrance test conducted at the level of individual universities. Provided that, any circular/notification/communication by the UGC/Ministry of Education, Govt. of India regarding the conduct of a common entrance test for this purpose shall be applicable and binding on the Universities concerned (and covered under such a circular/notification/communication),” the UGC’s draft plan said.

An interview/viva-voce has to be organized by the university or college concerned wherein the candidates are required to discuss their research interest/area through a presentation before a duly constituted Departmental Research Committee

The selection of qualified candidates should be based on interview/viva-voce for JRF and NET. For the candidates who have qualified for the university-level entrance test, the selection shall be evaluated in the ratio of 70: 30 for scores in the written test and 30 in the interview. Merit list for both NET/JRF candidates and candidates coming through institution-level entrance shall be separately published.

The interview and viva voce at the institutions shall also be considered if a candidate possesses the competence for the proposed research, the research work can be undertaken at the institution or college and the research topic is relevant.