Massive Avalanche Hits Hung in Sonamarg, 2 Vehicles Evacuated

A massive avalanche hit Hung area of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district on Friday afternoon even as two vehicles were rescued while no casualties have been reported in the incident, police said.

An official told KNS that avalanche struck the Hung area of Sonamarg, however, there were no reports of casualties or property damage in the incident.

He said that soon after a police team was dispatched to the scene on the direction of SSP Ganderbal Sandeep Gupta.

“The team successfully rescued two vehicles that were trapped under the snow avalanche. All passengers involved were unharmed. The swift action ensured the safety and well-being of travellers,” he said.

The official added that two vehicles were rescued that were trapped under the avalanche while snow clearance operation was on. (KNS)

