On Tuesday, the police apprehended a man who was accused of using a sharp-edged weapon to fatally harm his mother and three-month-old daughter in Bishnah. Remarkably, the arrest took place within just three hours of the crime.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Vinod Kumar, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) in Jammu, confirmed the suspect’s arrest and stated that legal proceedings have been set in motion.

“The Bishnah double murder case sent shockwaves through the community, as the accused brutally took the lives of his mother and three-month-old daughter. This case was given utmost priority, leading to the swift arrest of the suspect within three hours. The investigation and legal proceedings are currently in progress,” declared SSP Jammu.

After committing the offense, the accused quickly fled the scene on his motorcycle, identified by the registration number JK02CN-0372. Law enforcement teams swiftly responded, securing the crime scene. Police checkpoints in the entire area were placed on high alert, and multiple police teams were mobilized. This coordinated effort led to the successful apprehension of the accused.