LS polls: Two more candidates file nomination for Udhampur seat

KATHUA, MARCH 26: Two more candidates today filed their nomination papers from the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency for the first phase of ensuing parliamentary elections scheduled to be held in Jammu and Kashmir on April 19.

The candidates, including Mohd Ali Gujjar as Independent Candidate and Ghulam Mohd Saroori from Democratic Progressive Azad Party, filed their nomination papers in the office of the Returning Officer Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency.

With the filing of nomination papers by these two candidates, the total number of candidates who have filed their candidature for 4-Udhampur PC goes to seven.

The last day for filing nomination papers is March 27, 2024, up to 03:00 PM.