Looking to get Zojila tunnel completed without cost escalation:Gadkari
The strategic Zojila tunnel for all-year connectivity between Leh and Srinagar may undergo some design changes to prevent cost escalation as the government plans to complete the project at the earlier estimated cost of about Rs 6,800 crore, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said.
The tunnel project, stalled for about six years, holds strategic significance as Zojila Pass is situated at an altitude of 11,578 feet on the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh National highway and remains closed during winters due to heavy snowfall, cutting off Ladakh region from Kashmir.
“We are planning to make some design changes that may include doing away with escape tunnel and instead (have) alternative tunnels to cross from one side to the other as it will be my endeavour to prevent cost escalation and build it at the previous estimated cost of Rs 6,800 crore,” Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari told PTI.
Though the revised project cost estimate of a little over Rs 8,000 crore has been sent to the Cabinet, “we are deliberating on minor design changes to prevent cost escalation,” the minister said.
“Besides the escape tunnel, we can do away with vertical shafts not compromising with safety,” he said, adding that rebidding for the project was expected in a month or two.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in May 2018 laid the foundation stone for the Rs 6,800 crore project, billed as the Asia’s longest bi-directional tunnel, in Jammu and Kashmir.
However, barely months after the foundation, the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) on January 15, 2019 terminated the contract awarded to troubled IL&FS group company IL&FS Transportation after it abandoned the project citing financial problems.
“The project which was earlier constructed on hybrid annuity mode will now be converted into EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode,” Gadkari said.
The cancellation of the award in January last year was the second time NHIDCL had scrapped the contract for the 14.15-km tunnel project which would cut down the 3.5-hour long drive through the mountainous Zojila Pass to just 15 minutes.
The corporation had earlier cancelled the bid of IRB Infrastructure. IL&FS Transportation in 2017 emerged as the lowest bidder in the rebidding process.
Unveiling a plaque for commencement of work for the tunnel, Modi had said, “Zojila tunnel is not a mere tunnel but a modern day marvel.”
The Cabinet on January 3, 2018 had approved the Zojila tunnel project with Parallel Escape (Egress) tunnel between Baltal and Minamarg on the Srinagar-Leh section of NH-1A at a total cost of Rs 6,800 crore.
The project was expected to be completed in seven years.
On March 1, 2016, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had ordered “re-bidding” for the project, which had been awarded to IRB Infrastructure.
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting, chaired by Gadkari, after Congress leader Digvijay Singh had alleged that guidelines were violated while awarding the contract.
The original plans of the tunnel included fully transverse ventilation system, uninterrupted power supply (UPS), tunnel emergency lighting, CCTV monitoring, variable message signs (VMS), traffic logging equipment, overheight vehicle detection and tunnel radio system.
Besides, it included pedestrian cross passages at every 250 metres and motorable cross passages and lay-bys at every 750 metres, as well as emergency telephones and fire-fighting cabinets at every 125 metres.
CB files charge sheet against father-son duo in fake job racket
The Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir police has filed a charge sheet against a father-son duo for duping a man of Rs 3 lakh on the pretext of arranging jobs for the man’s sons here.
The charge sheet was filed in a court of law against Mohammad Ashraf Malik (now expired) and his son Shahnawaz Malik on Saturday, a spokesman of the Crime Branch said on Sunday.
He said a case was registered against the father-son duo, hailing from Gagran village of Shopian district, following a complaint lodged by Harbans Lal Bhagat of Jammu’s Roop Nagar in the Crime Branch, alleging that while being posted in Srinagar he came into contact with the accused and became friends.
“As the complainant was desperately looking for jobs for his unemployed sons, the accused persons assured to get employment for his sons in J&K Bank by telling him that they are closely associated with the then finance minister,” the spokesman said.
On receipt of the complaint, the spokesman said a preliminary verification was initiated in the Crime Branch, Jammu and the allegations were prima facie substantiated during verification, leading to registration of a criminal case.
Civilian killed, 4 injured in Pakistan shelling along LoC in Poonch
Jammu: Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and launched mortar shells and fired from small arms on villages and forward posts along the LoC in Shahpur and Kerni areas of Poonch district
A 60-year old villager was killed and four others were injured on February 14 when Pakistan army engaged in heavy mortar shelling and firing on civilian areas and forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said.
Pakistan Army targeted civilians when they were heading towards a mosque to offer Friday prayers in Shahpur hamlet along the Line of Control (Loc), they said.
Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and launched mortar shells and fired from small arms on villages and forward posts along the LoC in Shahpur and Kerni areas of the district, the officials said.
They used 120 mm mortars to target villages, the officials added
A mortar shell exploded near a mosque, killing one civilian and injuring four others, they said.
The officials said Indian Army guarding the borderline retaliated befittingly to the Pakistani shelling. The exchange of fire was going on when the reports last came in, they said.
The deceased was identified as Badar Din of Shahpur, the officials said, adding two among the injured were identified as Mohmmad Shabir (32) and Imtaiz Ahmed (33).
The injured have been shifted to the district hospital, they said.
Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Rahul Yadav and SSP Ramesh Angral visited the hospital Poonch and met the injured persons undergoing treatment there.
Yadav announced an ex-gratia of ₹1 lakh to the family of the deceased and ₹5,000 each to the injured persons out of the Red Cross, a statement issued said.
A soldier was killed and three others were injured on Saturday last when Pakistani army violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing of small arms and mortar shelling along the LoC in Poonch district, the officials said.
UN chief arrives in Pak on four-day visit
Islamabad, Feb 16: UN chief Antonio Guterres arrived here on Sunday on a four-day visit to Pakistan during which he will attend the international conference on Afghan refugees, hold parleys with the top Pakistani leadership and visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.
The UN Secretary-General was received by Pakistan”s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram and senior officials of the Foreign Office and the United Nations in Pakistan on his arrival at the Nur Khan Airbase, Radio Pakistan reported.
According to the Foreign Office, Guterres will hold talks with President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
During these meetings, Pakistan will share its perspective on the Kashmir issue, it said.
His other engagements include interactions with parliamentarians and the youth.
He will deliver special talks on themes of sustainable development, climate change and peacekeeping. He will also visit Lahore.
He will also visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur.
Guru Nanak Dev spent the last 18 years of his life at Kartarpur Sahib, which has now become the world”s largest Sikh Gurdwara.
He will speak at the international conference on ”40 Years of Hosting Afghan Refugees in Pakistan”, which is being organised by Pakistan and the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR).
The two-day conference starting from Monday will be inaugurated by Prime Khan.
