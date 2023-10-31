Srinagar, Oct 31: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha celebrated the spirit of sports and unity during a series of events in Srinagar. He inaugurated the 67th National School Games in Football U19 and Volleyball U17 Boys at Bakshi Stadium, coinciding with the UT Foundation Day. Over 15,000 school children from Kashmir Division and 2,000 athletes from across the country participated in this grand sporting event.

In his address, the Lt Governor extended his best wishes to the young sportspersons. He emphasized the collaborative effort between the Department of Youth Services and Sports J&K and the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), which reflects their commitment to grassroots sports. With 28 states, 8 Union Territories, and various SGFI-recognized boards participating, this event truly embodies the diversity and inclusivity of India’s sporting landscape.

The Lt Governor highlighted the resurgence of sports and a thriving sports culture in the country. He praised the remarkable achievements of Indian athletes on the international stage and expressed high hopes for India’s success in future sporting events, including the Olympics.

The Lt Governor also shared the UT Administration’s efforts, guided by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, to create a robust sports ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, with an emphasis on infrastructure development, integrating sports into the educational curriculum, access to expert coaching, and nurturing local talent.

At the same time, the CRPF T20 Cricket Cup winners, runner-up, and outstanding players were felicitated. LG Sinha congratulated CRPF Srinagar Sector officials and the exceptional players and teams from Ganderbal, Budgam, and Srinagar. He commended CRPF for its commitment to the motto of ‘Service & Loyalty’ and its contributions to the nation since its establishment in 1949.

CRPF’s engagement with youth from Kashmir is fostering an environment of peace and prosperity, while instilling moral leadership among the younger generation. LG Manoj Sinha emphasized the importance of providing the youth of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory with opportunities to participate in sports, enabling them to excel in life, build courage, and serve as role models for their peers.

Both events marked a significant step towards promoting sports, unity, and character development among the youth in the region.