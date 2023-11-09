SRINAGAR: With features ranging from a heating system to security cameras, commuters have given a thumbs up to the plying of e-buses under the Smart City Mission.

Residents are particularly happy with its affordable fares, heating system and comfortable seating arrangements.

“For the first time ever I have felt comfortable while sitting in a bus as I am a tall man. The prices are affordable, seats are very comfortable and on top of that there is no need to worry about the cold winters due to its wonderful heating system,” said Parvez Wani, a city resident after boarding an e-bus.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had flagged off a fleet of 75 e-buses earlier this month.

“Introduction of e-bus service under Smart City Mission in Srinagar is arguably the LG administration’s best boon to the commuters as well as the common people in the capital city, also linking to Budgam and Ganderbal. Equipped with electronic gadgetry and the best air conditioning and heating systems, it is a great symbol of modernity and will create a culture of discipline among the people,” said Zainab Mir, a resident of Srinagar.

Another resident, Bilal Ahmad said it was heartening to note that the city was adapting to modern and environmentally friendly practices. “The electric buses are a step in the right direction, and I hope it encourages everyone to contribute to a cleaner environment. I feel proud to see Srinagar taking a step towards sustainability. The electric buses are a positive sign for our city, and I hope more people will choose public transport now,” he said.

Farida said she was particularly impressed with the security features of the bus. “I was happy to notice that there are cameras installed in the bus. Young women like me will feel secure while travelling,” she said.

After flagging off the service, the Lt Governor had congratulated the Srinagar Smart City Limited and the residents. “Smart mobility to optimize transportation services for harmonious balance with ecology is our top priority. The addition of 100 e-buses is a big leap to achieve Carbon Neutrality as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he had said.

Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, Chairman, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions (J&K) Pvt Ltd, said: “We are thrilled that Tata Motors has been chosen to provide a transformative solution to the commuters in the beautiful city of Srinagar. Our advanced electric buses incorporate cutting-edge features that not only redefine the way people travel but also ensure their safety and comfort through their journeys. We are not just providing electric buses; we are championing a shared vision with the Government of Jammu & Kashmir to offer eco-friendly, noiseless and emission-free transport solutions.”

The electric buses will be plying on the following routes: TRC to Pandach via Sangarrnall, Fountain Crossing, Bishember Nagar, Napura, Rainawari, Saida Kadal, Nigeen. Hazratbal University, Habak Crossing, Zakura and Pandach; TRC to Harwan via Dalgate, Badyari Chowk, Nehru Park. Chashma Shahi, Brein, Nishat, Shalimar, Harwan; Panta Chowk to TRC; TRC to Soura via Sangarmall, Munawarabad, Nowhata, Gojwara, Hawai, Alamgari Bazar, Mill Stop, Nowshera, Soura; Pantha Chowk to Railway Station; Chadoora to Rambagh (Era Complex) via Karlpora, Muchowa, Bagh-e-Mehtab, Chanapora, Natipora, and Ram Bagh; Hazratbal to Batamaloo Road via Nigeen, Rainawari, Khanyar, Babademb, Fatah Kadal, Syed Mansoor Chowk, and Batamloo; Batamaloo to Budgam via Batamaloo, Jehangir Chowk, Rambagh, Parraypora, Hyderpora, Humhama, Ompora, and Budgam; Batamaloo to Airport via Jehangir Chowk, Rambagh, Parraypora, Hyderpora, Humhama, and Airport; Rangreth to Rambagh via Rawalpora, Sanat Nagar, Baghat Barzulla, and Rambagh; Circular Route via Batamaloo, Bemina Byepass, Parimpora, Qamarwari, Cement Bridge, Noor Bagh, Sakidafar, Rajouri Kadal, Bohri Kadal, Munawarabad, M A Road, Jehangir Chowk, and Batamaloo.