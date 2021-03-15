LG visits Ranbir Canal, road widening sites on Jammu-Akhnoor road

Directs for completion of cleaning, desilting of Ranbir Canal before Baisakhi

Calls for using latest technology for timely completion of flyover on Jammu-Akhnoor road

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Monday visited Jammu-Akhnoor road and enquired about the status of the desilting process of Ranbir canal, besides reviewing the status of Jammu-Akhnoor road widening project.

While enquiring about the mechanism laid down for cleaning of the canal, the Lt Governor directed the concerned officers to take all requisite measures for completion of cleaning and desilting work of the Ranbir Canal before Baisakhi. He further directed for immediate desilting of all the distributaries and daily monitoring of the work so that farmers could benefit from the timely availability of water.

Take proactive measures to complete the work; visible results should be seen in a week’s time, the Lt Governor instructed the officers.

It was informed that tenders for the desilting work have been allotted and it would be completed well in time.

Taking strong note of discharging of Municipal waste into the canal, the Lt Governor emphasized the need for maintaining synergy among concerned departments and executing agencies for laying down a comprehensive mechanism for the solid waste management and effective implementation of the cleaning work of the canal.

Meanwhile, the Lt Governor also took firsthand appraisal of the progress on Jammu-Akhnoor road widening project, and directed for expediting the work.

He directed the executing agency to use latest technological interventions in construction works for time-bound completion of the flyover on Jammu-Akhnoor road.

BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; M Raju, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department and Engineers of the concerned departments accompanied the Lt Governor during the visit.