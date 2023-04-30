Srinagar, Apr 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the marathon organised by Hindustan Scouts and Guides, Dogra Kranti Dal and Kashmir Road Safety Foundation on the eve of 100th episode of PM Narendra Modi’s monologue ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

100 marathons were organised today across J&K to celebrate 100th episode of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s Mann Ki Baat radio programme, and raise awareness and strengthen action and cooperation against drug abuse and drug trafficking.

The Lt Governor expressed gratitude to the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for inspiring the youth of the country through Mann Ki Baat to overcome challenges and set the ambitious goal in life. The Hon’ble Prime Minister has brought together youth from different backgrounds with a single dream of nation building, he added.

Flagged off a marathon organised by Hindustan Scouts And Guides & Dogra Kranti Dal to celebrate 100th episode of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji's Mann Ki Baat radio programme.

“India’s greatest strength is its unity in diversity. Through Mann Ki Baat programme Hon’ble Prime Minister has inspired the people to take pride in their heritage and acknowledged remarkable contribution of scientists, teachers, litterateurs, artistes in raising India’s stature in the world,” said the Lt Governor.

Addressing the youth on the occasion, the Lt Governor said, people from different walks of life have joined the fight against drug menace.

“Today, the youth of Jammu Kashmir have stood up against drug abuse. I am confident that our collective efforts will eliminate the narco-terrorism unleashed by neighboring country and lead the way for realising the goals of building a drug free Jammu Kashmir, observed the Lt Governor.

Sh Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member Parliament; Sh Balwant Singh Mankotia, Chief Patron, Dogra Kranti Dal; senior civil and police officials; office bearers of Hindustan Scouts and Guides and Kashmir Road Safety Foundation, young Scouts and Guides were present.