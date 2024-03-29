LG Sinha expresses grief over Ramban road accident

Jammu, March 29: The Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha has expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in the Ramban road accident.

In a condolence message, the Lt Governor said: “I am deeply shocked to learn of the unfortunate road accident in Ramban today, in which precious lives have been lost. I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I have issued instructions to the District Administration and Divisional Commissioner to render all assistance, as provided in rule, to the kin of victims”.