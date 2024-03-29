Jammu, March 29: The Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha has expressed shock and grief over the loss of lives in the Ramban road accident.
In a condolence message, the Lt Governor said: “I am deeply shocked to learn of the unfortunate road accident in Ramban today, in which precious lives have been lost. I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I have issued instructions to the District Administration and Divisional Commissioner to render all assistance, as provided in rule, to the kin of victims”.
LG Sinha expresses grief over Ramban road accident
