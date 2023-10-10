A lecturer of a government girl’s school in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district has been booked for allegedly tearing a student’s Hijab in the school premises.

Quoting an official news agency—KNO reported that the female student in her complaint stated that the lecturer approached her while she was seated in the classroom and forcibly removed and tore her Hijab.

They said that the girl stated that the lecturer had been harassing her and her classmates for a while, but today he crossed the line and forcibly removed her Hijab.

Meanwhile, the student said that she had discussed the harassment issue with her parents previously. “On one occasion, when my mother visited the school regarding the matter, the accused lecturer confronted and shouted at her and questioned her presence on the school premises”, she alleged.

The student said that she had repeatedly reported this issue to the school principal and other staff members, but regrettably, no action was ever taken.

A police official said that a case under section 354 IPC and 9/10 POCSO Act has been registered at police station Bandipora and further investigation is on.