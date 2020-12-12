Lease row: Gulmarg hoteliers meet admin, handed carrot and stick for now

Srinagar: After hoteliers expressed anguish over the non-extension of lease of hotels in Gulmarg, the district administration Baramulla on Saturday stated that all the genuine concerns of the hoteliers at the ski-resort will be addressed soon.

However, they added that the hoteliers who have “encroached” will have to face the law.

Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, G N Itoo said that all the hoteliers will be taken on board before any final move.

“All the issues and concerns raised by the hoteliers today in a meeting will be raised with the government soon. I assure you that the government will listen to every single hotelier here,” he said.

Itoo added that everything will be done as per the directions given by the High Court. “The committee established to look into the issues of hoteliers here will be visiting Gulmarg again for two days on Wednesday and Thursday during which the committee members will meet all the 69 hoteliers. The hoteliers should meet the committee within the two days,” he said.

However, he said anyone found encroaching land in Gulmarg will have to face the law.

“If there would be errors in the documents, the committee is open to rectify the errors only if the authentic document will be available with the concerned hotelier and would produce the documents later before the High Court,” he said.

Soon after the meeting culminated, Hotelier and Chairperson of PHD Chamber of Commerce in Kashmir, Mushtaq Ahmad Chaya said that they are hopeful that the lease will be extended.

“I have been assured by the Government of India, Lieutenant Governor, Chief Secretary and others that the lease of hotels will be extended,” he said.

He said that the hoteliers here too are against the illegal encroachments and “those who have encroached should face the law.”

“We have got the land on lease, which has ended. The lease is being extended everywhere, so we are hopeful that our issues too will be resolved. Our meeting with the district administration was aimed to convey the authorities that there should be no harassment of the hoteliers,” Chaya said.

“We have been assured that the lease will be extended and thus are hopeful that the government will not take any decision which would hit the interests of the hoteliers,” Chaya said. (KNO)