Serve for 10 years in state or pay 1 crore fine: UP govt’s new order for PG medicos

In a major move, the Uttar Pradesh government has made 10 years of service in the state mandatory for the PG medicos studying in the UP.

The government has also stated that anyone failing to do so will have to pay a fine amount of Rs 1 crore.

“The UP Government mandates 10 years of service in the department for medical students undergoing Post-graduation course in the state. Anyone failing to do so has to pay a fine amount of Rs 1 crore,” Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Health Secretary was quoted by ANI.

Anyone leaving the course in between will be debarred from the PG degree course for the next three years: Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Health Secretary https://t.co/Bd0tSSf6fD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 12, 2020

In addition to this, Amit Mohan Prasad also informed that anyone leaving the course in between will be debarred from the PG degree course for the next three years.

In August, to resolve the doctor shortage crisis amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government had asked the doctors who completed their MD, MS, and PG diploma courses from state-run institutions to mandatorily serve at government hospitals for a certain time period.

(With inputs from ANI)