by Monitor News Bureau

DDC elections Phase V: 26.54% votes polled till 11am across J&K

Photo By Mohammad Dawood

JAMMU:  The 5th phase of DDC elections 2020 recorded voter percentage of 26.54% across different constituencies spread over different districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 11:00 am today.

As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, in Kashmir Division, Pulwama has recorded voting percentage of 4.83%, Baramulla 23.31%, Kulgam 15.19%, Shopian 1.98%, Anantnag 9.88%, Bandipora 32.22%, Ganderbal 17.21%, Kupwara 19.74% and Budgam 25.42% till 11:00 am.

Similarly, in Jammu division, Kishtwar has recorded voting percentage of 35.21%, Udhampur 27.13%, Jammu 33.64%, Kathua 33.72%, Ramban 34.95%, Doda 35.23%, Samba 40.41%, Poonch 36.23%, Rajouri 44.54% and Reasi 33.56% till 11:00 am.

Moreover it was informed that the Kashmir Division recorded an overall polling percentage of 16.22% while Jammu Division recorded 35.59% upto 11:00 am.

Also Read

In the 5th Phase of DDC elections, voting is being held in 37 DDC constituencies, 17 from Kashmir division and 20 from Jammu division.

Subscribe to The Kashmir Monitor

Subscribe to our email newsletter for useful tips and valuable resources, sent out every Tuesday.


About the Author

A Newspaper company in Kashmir

Leave a Reply