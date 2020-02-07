Kashmir
Kupwara youth death:Family’s only hope lost
Srinagar, Feb 7: A dream to see his sisters in bridal trousseau was shattered when 19 year old caterer Basit Ahmad Khan lost battle with his life on Thursday night, two days after he was allegedly beaten by his co-worker in Jaipur.
Basit had gone to Rajasthan in November last year to earn his livelihood and support his widowed mother and two unmarried sisters. Hailing from Kunan Poshpora village in Kupwara district, Basit had dropped out from school after financial condition of his family worsened following the sudden death of his father in 2012.
Javaid Ahmad, Basit’s next-door neighbor said he was a very hard-working child who could not see his mother struggling. “We have many friends in Rajasthan. One of them called me two days before and informed about Basit’s accident. I accordingly informed his grandfather. On Thursday night I got the news that Basit is no more. I could not sleep as flashback of his childhood memories kept playing in my mind”, he said
Later Javaid called up other neighbors and informed them about the tragedy. “We tried to behave normally in front of his mother. But she sensed something was wrong when crowd started gathering outside her house”, he said.
Cries and shrieks rent the air as his mother came to know about the death of her lone son. “My son, who will take care of your little sisters now,” she cried.
Employees Union President Salman Ahmad, who was attending Basit in the hospital, said on the night of February 5 while returning from work, a group of men thrashed Basit and his colleague brutally after an altercation broke out.
“He was taken to the hospital where doctors said that he had suffered internal injuries in his head. He slipped into coma and later succumbed to his injuries,” he said.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Kupwara, Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar said a case of murder has been registered in the concerned police station of Rajasthan. “One of the accused has been arrested and the other two people are under general investigation,” he said
Shriram said that they will provide financial assistance to his family. “His body is on its way. This is a very unfortunate incident. District administration and Kupwara police stands with his family,” he said.
Omar, Mehbooba booked under PSA
SRINAGAR : Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were on Thursday night booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), barely hours before their six-month-long “preventive detention” was to come to an end.
Earlier in the day, the PSA was also slapped on two political stalwarts from NC and its arch-rival PDP.
A magistrate accompanied by a police officer arrived at Hari Nivas where 49-year-old Omar has been detained since August 5, the day the Centre abrogated the special status of the erstwhile state and also announced its bifurcation into two union territories — Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.
He was handed over a warrant issued under the PSA, a law which was enacted by his grandfather Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah in 1978 initially to check timber smuggling.
The PSA, which came handy for police force to book separatists and militant sympathisers, has two sections — ‘public order’ and ‘threat to security of the state’. The former allows detention without trial for six months and the latter for two years.
Omar, who has been junior foreign minister and commerce minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led Cabinet in 2000, was served with a three-page dossier in which he was alleged to have made statements in the past which were “subversive” in nature.
Similarly, the magistrate and a police officer visited Mehbooba Mufti at the government accommodation, which had been converted into a subsidiary jail, and was handed over the dossier in which her statements from 2010 were cited as reasons for keeping her in detention.
Mufti’s PDP was an ally of the BJP from 2014 and the two had formed a government in the erstwhile state till 2018 when the BJP suddenly withdrew its support and governor’s rule was imposed.
Iltija, the daughter of Mufti, said their lives resemble an ‘Orwellian dystopia’ where the establishment brooks no dissent or difference of opinion.
“A government that shows utter disregard for our Constitution and is willing to sacrifice values of equality, fraternity and social justice at the altar of power,” she said.
National Conference general secretary and former minister Ali Mohammed Sagar, who wields a support base in downtown city, was served with a PSA notice by the authorities.
Similarly, senior PDP leader Sartaj Madani was booked under the PSA. Madani is the maternal uncle of former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.
92% revenue records digitized in JK: Kotwal
Jammu, Feb 6: Principal Secretary, Department of Revenue, Dr Pawan Kotwal today said that 92 per cent revenue records in Jammu & Kashmir have been digitized, assuring that the Government was taking all possible measures to bring vibrancy in the department—which is considered as backbone of the administration.
Speaking to several delegations during a Public Grievance Camp here today, Kotwal said that there are about 6.6 crore revenue documents and 55,000 revenue maps in Jammu and Kashmir—which need to be scanned, digitized and updated. He said that in order to speedily complete computerization of revenue records, early completion of writing and computerization of Jamabandis officers of the Revenue Department have been directed to club the Phase-II and Phase-III of DILRMP for the completion of 100 % work by March 2021.
He said that the scanned revenue, land documents would also be available at Tehsil Level Record Rooms so that public can have access to those documents.
He informed that 92 per cent of revenue records of Jammu and Kashmir have been scanned whereas 95 per cent of the Cadastral Maps (Massavis) have also been scanned so far.
Kotwal informed that as directed by Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu, the Department of Revenue was making every possible step to make Data Centre of J&K ready by 31st March. He said that the department was also working for creation of Disaster Recovery Centre making it functional before June 2020.
“We now have a vital work of registration to carry out. For effective working of newly created registration offices, officers have been directed to go for the computerization of the registration process and posting of staff for registration offices,” he said. He said that Rs 24. crores have been released for the computerization of the registration system while as DPR, estimating the cost of Rs 48 crore have been formulated.
The Principal Secretary said that 28 Sub-Registers would be posted on regular basis and the registration process would be done on monthly and hassle-free basis.
The process of digitization of land records is being carried out under Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP).
The project aims to provide computerized management of the land records and their digital maintenance would make it easier and quicker to obtain updated land revenue records.
“We are working on the shortcomings and more manpower is tasked to complete the work,” he said, adding that the pace of the work at Central Record Room (CRR) Srinagar also called Muhafiz Khana of the Revenue Department has also picked up its pace. Likewise, Central Record Room Jammu under DILRMP has been carrying out computerized management of the land records and ensuring digital maintenance of the vital documents.
Pertinently DILMRP, a centrally funded project, was started in Jammu and Kashmir in 2015 for having access to transparent land records. The twin capitals were taken first for digitization. The programme involves three phases. Phase I of the programme includes Jammu and Srinagar. Phase II involves Poonch, Ramban, Baramulla, Anantnag, Kargil, Udhampur, Leh, Doda, Bandipora and Rajouri. In phase III, Kathua, Kulgam, Shopian, Budgam, Reasi, Ganderbal, Pulwama, Kupwara, Kishtwar and Samba are to be taken.