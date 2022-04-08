Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor has gone crazy viral after budget session inLok Sabha concluded. A video of Lok Sabha proceedings has gone viral where Shashi Tharoor can be seen speaking to NCP leader and Baramati MP Supriya Sule.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was a great speech by Farooq Abdullah. Must listen for everyone. @ShashiTharoor pic.twitter.com/STQe0yulxG — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) April 6, 2022

In the short clip, Tharoor can be seen placing his chin on table while being engrossed in conversation with Sule. While Shashi talks to Sule, Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah delivers his speech.

The video has been shared by Twitter user named Farrago Abdullah. However, the video was edited as user added famous ‘Shiravalli’ song to the video.

This scene from parliament was captured when house was discussing utmost important Ukraine-Russia war, hence the incident drove attention of users and Twitter was flooded with reactions and memes.

Achaaa betaa, will see you outside. pic.twitter.com/Td0oKEtNCq — Sarcartistic 🇦🇺🇮🇳 (@tweetotsav) April 6, 2022

Tharoor, however, took cognisance of the viral video and cleared air over the issue. He told Supriya was asking him policy related question as she was next speaker in Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tharoor also took dig at netizens for giving different meanings to their discussion. In a light hearted tweet, he wrote lyrics of a popular hindi song.