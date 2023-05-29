Srinagar, May 29: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Nilofer Khan on Monday inaugurated an all-women entrepreneurship exhibition which drew a huge attendance of students and faculty members at the varsity’s main campus.

The day-long exhibition was organised by Centre for Women’s Studies and Research (CWSR) and saw participation of 45 young entrepreneurs from Kashmir who have set up their business ventures to become economically self-reliant.

Saying that the exhibition provided an opportunity for women entrepreneurs to showcase their products and gain more visibility, Prof Nilofer said it’s the University’s endeavor to help promote such business ventures to encourage young students to start their entrepreneurial ventures in future.

“The University cannot work in isolation. We have to connect with the society through initiatives like the present exhibition and draw our youth to contribute to the economic growth of the country,” she said.

The Vice-Chancellor went around all stalls set-up at the exhibition and interacted with young entrepreneurs who shared their inspiring stories of entrepreneurship.

“These stories are a true reflection of women’s empowerment,” Prof Nilofer said, and urged the students to draw inspiration from women entrepreneurs.

The stalls showcasing products ranged from apparels to foods and cosmetics, among others.

Dean Academic Affairs, Dean Research, Controller of Examinations, Dean Students Welfare, senior faculty members from various departments, senior officers of the administration, besides a large number of research scholars and students attended the inaugural session of the exhibition in the laws of the Management Studies Department.

Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir also visited the exhibition later and went around the stalls.

Coordinator CWSR, Dr Roshan Ara and Joint Registrar Dr Ashfaq Zarri, who coordinated the exhibition, also spoke on the occasion and apprised the Vice-Chancellor about the broad objectives of the event.

Dr Ara said the present activity is part of the CWSR’s outreach initiative involving young entrepreneurs. She thanked the University authorities for their all-out support to such programmes.

Dr Zarri highlighted the need for holding more such events to boost the varsity’s journey towards creating an ecosystem for innovations and entrepreneurship in the University.