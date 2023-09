Khwaja Digar, a special prayer marking the urs of Khwaja Naqshband Sahib (RA) will be offered at 4.45 pm on Wednesday at his shrine in Khwaja Bazar area of downtown Srinagar.

“KHWAJA DIGAR’ (Asar prayer/Nimaz) will be offered on 20th September 2023 i.e, 3rd Rabi Ul Awal 1445 Hijri at 4:45 pm inshallah at the Ziyarat-e-Khawaja Naqashband Sahab (RA) Khawaja Bazar Nowhatta Srinagar,” organisers said in a statement according to GK.