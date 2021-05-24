KCCI delegation meets Div Com, DC Srinagar, suggests opening of markets in phased manner

Srinagar: A delegation of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) led by President, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad and General Secretary, Farooq Amin met Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir and Mohammed Aijaz, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and explained to them the issues faced by weaker sections of the society impacted by the pandemic triggered lockdown.

It was a follow up meeting on issues regarding trade, commerce and industry raised in the interaction held with the Advisor to the Lt Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan on May 20,

According to KCCI spokesperson, the association highlighted the issues and problems faced by the weaker sections of society connected with trade and commerce that required urgent assistance and attention.

It also thanked the authorities for taking the time to interact and understand the issues and problems being faced by them.

“The suggestions were well received,” KCCI spokesperson said adding: “We are hopeful the issues will be addressed on priority.”

According to its spokesperson, the Chamber president suggested authorities steps to mitigate the adverse impacts of the prolonged pandemic and the continuous lockdown.

As the market in Kashmir is frequently shut for more than a year and battling successive lockdowns, the delegation suggested to unlock market in a phase wise manner from June 1 onwards while assuring the authorities that Covid-19 appropriate behaviour would be followed by the stakeholders.

It also drew government’s attention to the Restaurants and Café sector which supports the livelihood of many people as they were also facing a lot of difficulties due to the continuous lockdown.

The delegation requested Chairman DDMA to consider allowing home delivery activities for the Restaurants and Café sector.

As it is also necessary to ensure a safe corridor for the movement of goods and smooth supplies of essential products and facilitating the smooth operations in delivering essential commodities like food products and FMCG, the delegation raised the issue of wholesalers, distributors facing problems in supplying goods to dealers.

“The delegation requested authorities to ensure availability of essential Kiryana items, baby food and medicines and medical products and facilitating their smooth operations,” said the KCCI spokesperson.

Keeping the health and well-being common people in consideration, the delegation stressed on the need of containing contagion through fumigation and vaccination drives especially in cramped old city of Srinagar. According to its spokesperson, the President and general-secretary urged DC Srinagar to ramp up their already commendable efforts in war against Covid-19 and urged authorities to fumigate public places, contaminating zones and carry mobile vaccination drives in industrial estates and Sher e Khaas of the city.

In a meeting with Div Com Kashmir, the delegation highlighted the problems faced by people due to dilapidated roads especially after severe winters across Kashmir and in Srinagar particular. The delegation requested the Div Com to expedite the process of road repairing for the convenience of public.

The delegation also requested authorities to allow administrative staff of private educational institutions to run online classes back up system.

They requested administration to extend the relief measures and compensation to other impacted sectors of the society who also live from hand to mouth and have been impacted due to pandemic lockdowns like artisans, waivers, transporters, small shopkeepers, street vendors and industrial labourers. He suggested augmenting monthly monetary assistance to the families so that that they can afford the cost of two meals a day, said its spokesperson.

A substantial amount of Rs 5000 per month be provided to the vulnerable sections of society whose livelihoods have taken a hit. “The cash assistance of Rs 5,000 per month for drivers/cleaners belonging to the transport sector for the period of Covid lockdown needed to be considered,” the spokesperson said.

As the pandemic rages on, so does the need for oxygen. The delegation drew the attention of the government on the lack of oxygen in some hospitals of the valley and requested the administration to ensure the availability of life saving gas.

Sheikh Ashiq and Farooq Amin stated that the business community fully backed the administration in the fight to eradicate the Covid pandemic. The delegation appreciated the government’s Covid19 management and extended all support to the efforts to contain the contagion said spokesperson, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI). They fervently appealed for the monetary compensation of vulnerable sections of the society impacted due to Corona Curfew.

Lately, keeping in view the havoc, the severe weather played with the people’s crops and property, the KCCI delegation, demanded Div Com that the farmers whose fruit crops were destroyed due to the hailstorm across Kashmir be provided compensation by the government for the losses they have suffered.

The delegation also thanked the Lieutenant Governor for announcing a slew of measures to mitigate the sufferings of various vulnerable sections of community due to Covid-19.

The KCCI delegation thanked the Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha, Advisor to the Lt Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, and Mohammed Aijaz, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar for their patient hearing and assurances to address the issues on priority bases. They also appreciated the governments relief measures to different sections of the society affected due to Covid-19 pandemic.