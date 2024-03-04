Kashmiri Twin Sisters Clinch Gold in Moscow

Srinagar’s martial arts prodigies, Ayeera Chisti and Ansa Chishti, have once again made India proud with their exceptional performance at the Russian Moscow Stars Wushu International Championship. The twin sisters dominated their respective weight categories, 52 and 56, clinching gold medals and outshining their Russian opponents in the finals.

This triumph adds to Ayeera’s impressive collection of international accolades, including previous gold in Georgia and bronze in the World Championship in Indonesia. Her consistent excellence in global Wushu events earned her a prestigious State Award nomination last year, a historic achievement as the first female Wushu athlete to receive such recognition.

Ansa, on the other hand, secured her second international medal, following her silver win in the Georgia International Wushu Championship. Her recent victory marks her inaugural gold medal in an international arena. Both sisters boast an illustrious track record as National Champions, with numerous medals in National championships under their belts.

Their latest triumph not only elevates their status as formidable athletes but also shines a spotlight on Jammu and Kashmir’s sporting prowess on the global stage.