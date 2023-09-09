New Delhi: The G20 Summit will be providing a spotlight on India’s exceptional craftsmanship through the G20 Crafts Bazaar where the finest handicraft items from various regions of India will be displayed.

As the foreign delegates continue to huddle in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit on the weekend, Kashmir artists have set up stalls to showcase their handicrafts at the Crafts Bazaar exhibition organized at the Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 Summit.

Riyaz Ahmad Khan, a Kashmiri papier mache artist, is hopeful that G20 events here will promote the union territory internationally and also give a new dimension to the tourism and handicraft sectors.

“First of all, papier mache is made up of recycled paper. Foreigners like this art very much. It is fortunate we have come here to showcase our work during the G20 Summit”.

He said that artists can avail maximum benefits during such exhibitions as foreigners can buy their products. “The G20 delegates will get a chance to see the diversity of Indian art during this high-profile event. They can also place their orders as well,” said Riyaz said

“I have been awarded for my work. Foreigners love this art very much. They only need to have information about such products.

Kashmiri papier-mache is a handicraft of Kashmir that was brought by Muslim saint Mir Sayyid Ali Hamadani from Persia in the 14th century to medieval India.

The G20 Leaders’ Summit is scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in India.

The 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.