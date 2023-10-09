SRINAGAR: The J&K Meteorological Department has issued a weather forecast predicting rain and snowfall in higher-altitude regions of Kashmir by Monday evening.

According to the latest weather update from the MeT department, snow and rain are expected in the elevated areas of J&K, especially in North Kashmir, starting on the evening of October 9th.

As for today’s weather, there are no significant rain or snowfall predictions for J&K on Monday.

The department also foresees light rain or snowfall in isolated locations across J&K on Tuesday, October 10th. However, from October 11th to October 13th (Wednesday to Friday), the weather is expected to remain predominantly dry throughout the Union Territory.