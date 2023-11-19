SRINAGAR: A thick layer of fog engulfed many parts of Kashmir on Saturday as sub-zero temperatures were recorded at multiple places.

Meanwhile, a weak western disturbance affected the UT, increasing the chances of light snowfall or rainfall at isolated places.

Five stations in Kashmir, including Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian, Budgam, and Bandipora recorded minus temperature.

In Anantnag, a minimum temperature of minus 1.6 degrees Celsius was recorded while in Pulwama, minus 2.0 degrees Celsius was recorded, the data said, adding that the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in Shopian at minus 3.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the data, Budgam has recorded a low of minus 1. degrees Celsius while Bandipora in north Kashmir has recorded a minimum temperature of minus 0.1 degrees Celsius.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir and Qazigund stations recorded 0.0 degree Celsius temperature last night.

At Kulgam and Baramulla stations, the minimum temperature has settled at 0.2 degrees Celsius and 0.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Independent Weather Forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng said that a weak Western Disturbance affected Jammu & Kashmir on Saturday, but the impact will be too small. “The minimum temperature is expected to improve in the next two days while the sunny days are also expected till next week,” he said.

He added that a weak Western Disturbance is also affecting J&K on the next weekend.

Director of Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that generally dry weather with occasional cloudiness is expected on November 25th.

He said that overall no significant weather activity till 26th November is expected.

Director MeT further informed that a shallow fog with mist is expected during the morning and evening hours

(With inputs from KNO)