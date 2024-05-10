Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Miami Shirtless Snap Sparks ‘Netflix Character’ Buzz

New Delhi: Ibrahim Ali Khan is in a “Miami state of mind” and so are we after seeing his latest social media post. Last month, Ibrahim Ali Khan made his Instagram debut and now he is treating his fans to glimpses of his vacation diaries. On Friday, Ibrahim Ali Khan shared a series from his trip on Instagram. In the first picture, Ibrahim, dressed in a green vest and shorts, is seen standing on a beach. He can be seen holding a palm tree. Ibrahim also dropped a shirtless picture of himself. The rest of the snapshots features glimpses from the Miami Grand Prix event, held in Florida. Captioning the post, Ibrahim Ali Khan wrote, “Miami state of mind #photodump”.

As soon as Ibrahim Ali Khan dropped the post, his fans flooded the comment section with praises. A fan wrote, “He looks like Saif more than Saif himself.” Another one wrote, “You look like you need a housewife, luckily I volunteer.” A comment read, “Time to change my wallpaper because Ibrahim posted.” While an Instagram user wrote, “Nah man, you’re too hot to exist,” another one commented, “Bro is a Netflix character.” Yet another one wrote, “You got me blushing.”

ICYMI: Ibrahim Ali Khan made his Instagram debut on April 30. He shared a series of pictures of himself in which he can be seen wearing outfits from a popular sportswear brand. In one of the pictures, he is seen wearing a green T-shirt teamed with beige pants. He completed his look with a cool pair of green sneakers. In another set of images, Ibrahim is seen dressed in a white T-shirt and shorts. Take a look at the post below.

In 2022, during an interaction with Film Companion in Cannes, Sara Ali Khan revealed that her brother Ibrahim would make his debut soon. Sara said, “You know, he just finished shooting his first film as an actor, which I can’t believe. Yes, he has and whenever he comes home, whether its is from school or from shoot, we both have this extremely loving and like, this attitude towards him and that is when I realised, I do have the heart of my mother. Because we do treat Ibrahim very similarly.”