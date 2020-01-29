Kashmir pol parties kept militancy thriving: PM Modi

New Delhi, Jan 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government has brought the Citizenship Amendment Act to correct “historical injustice” and to fulfil the BJP’s “old promise” to religious minorities living in neighbouring countries.

Speaking at the Annual Prime Minister’s National Cadet Corps (NCC) Rally 2020, Modi said the problem in Jammu and Kashmir persisted since Independence and some families and political parties kept issues in the region “alive”, as a result of which militancy thrived there.

“Nothing was done in the last 70 years to solve the problems of Kashmir. The 3-4 families that ruled Kashmir for 70 years did not work toward solving these problems but towards nurturing them,” he added.

“The result of all the misrule in the Valley led to militancy in which thousands of innocents died over the years; people were forced to even migrate from Kashmir,” said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister slammed Pakistan for “fighting proxy wars” against India for decades which have claimed the lives of thousands of civilians and soldiers. Before recalling that Pakistan has lost three wars against India, PM Modi asserted that India’s armed forces need less than 10-12 days to defeat the neighbouring country.

Launching a scathing attack at Opposition, PM Modi said that those who are fearmongering on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) refuse to see the persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan. “Shouldn’t we help the persecuted? Some time back a Pakistan Army advertisement came out in which it was clearly written that ‘only non-Muslims apply for sanitation workers post’,” claimed the

PM Modi said that for over 30 years not a single next-generation fighter plane was added to the Indian Air Force (IAF). Old aircraft used to meet with accidents, fighter pilots used to die and the work stalled for three decades was cleared by our government. The country today has next-generation fighter plane Rafale, thundered PM Modi.

Listing out the achievements of the government, the PM referred to the Bodo agreement, Triple Talaq, abrogation of Section 370 in Jammu and Kashmir among them.

“Many militant groups had come up in the North East region, they did not believe in the Constitution and only believed in violence. Yesterday a historic agreement with all factions of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) was signed,” asserted PM Modi.