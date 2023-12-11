Expressing strong opposition to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha’s comments regarding Jammu and Kashmir during Parliament proceedings on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that Kashmir is an integral part of India and belongs to all Indians while asserting that India equally belongs to the Kashmiris.

Amit Shah’s response was prompted by Manoj Jha’s statement in the House saying, “There is no one in this House today who is for Kashmir.”

Disputing the opposition leader’s remarks, Shah countered, stating, “He may speak for himself, but why is he presuming to speak on our behalf? We stand in support of Kashmir. The region is inclusive for everyone, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and from Dwarka to the North-East. Similarly, every Kashmiri is an integral part of our nation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Amit Shah presented the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Rajya Sabha for deliberation and approval. These bills had been ratified by the Lok Sabha the previous week.

Of significance, the Supreme Court, on Monday, validated the government’s decision to revoke Article 370, which granted special status to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah hailed the Supreme Court’s verdict, affirming the government’s action to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution, as a “historic” move, endorsing it as completely in accordance with the constitution.